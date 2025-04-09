Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,163,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,685,978 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.69% of Kenvue worth $281,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 438.4% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 300.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kenvue in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of KVUE opened at $21.40 on Wednesday. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $24.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.43. The company has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.72%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

