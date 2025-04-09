Kevin James Johnston Buys 15,000 Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Stock

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kevin James Johnston bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,350.00.

Tamarack Valley Energy Price Performance

TVE traded up C$0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$3.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,825,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,280. The company has a market cap of C$2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 2.49. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd has a 1 year low of C$3.10 and a 1 year high of C$5.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Tamarack Valley Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.0127 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s payout ratio is presently 38.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TVE. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tamarack Valley Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.