KeyCorp Cuts Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $67.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TTD. Evercore ISI lowered Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their target price for the company from $135.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark raised Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Trade Desk from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $145.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $101.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.14.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Stock Up 2.1 %

TTD traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,018,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,026,969. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $141.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.22.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 16.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $564.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $509,570.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,709 shares in the company, valued at $10,754,459.04. The trade was a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trade Desk

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.