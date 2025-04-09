KeyCorp Lowers Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Price Target to $70.00

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Roth Capital raised shares of Atkore to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

Atkore Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $51.77 on Tuesday. Atkore has a 1 year low of $49.40 and a 1 year high of $185.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.66 and its 200 day moving average is $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.77 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atkore will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Atkore’s payout ratio is currently 12.39%.

Insider Activity at Atkore

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,400. The trade was a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atkore

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Atkore by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Atkore by 358.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 3,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

