Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Estabrook Capital Management

Estabrook Capital Management trimmed its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 55,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Portfolio Design Labs LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 15,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $697,411,000 after buying an additional 323,235 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $562,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,834,765. This represents a 3.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KEYS opened at $127.54 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.72 and a twelve month high of $186.20. The firm has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.64.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.44.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

