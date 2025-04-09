Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$15.75 and last traded at C$15.89, with a volume of 52295 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$16.61.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.25 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, February 14th.
Killam Apartment REIT Stock Performance
Killam Apartment REIT Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.92%.
About Killam Apartment REIT
Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.
