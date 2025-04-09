Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$15.75 and last traded at C$15.89, with a volume of 52295 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$16.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.25 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KMP.UN

Killam Apartment REIT Stock Performance

Killam Apartment REIT Announces Dividend

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.05. The firm has a market cap of C$1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.92%.

About Killam Apartment REIT

(Get Free Report)

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.