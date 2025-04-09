Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Trading 1.7% Higher – Here’s Why

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) shot up 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$17.90 and last traded at C$17.04. 1,616,492 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 3,534,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on K shares. Stifel Canada upgraded Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 18.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George Vincent Albino purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.07 per share, with a total value of C$80,369.87. Also, Director Jonathan Paul Rollinson sold 205,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.22, for a total value of C$3,124,939.96. Insiders have sold 349,670 shares of company stock worth $5,366,186 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold is a Canada-based senior gold producer, producing roughly 2.4 million gold equivalent ounces in 2020. The company had 30 million ounces of proven and probable gold reserves and 59 million ounces of silver reserves at the end of 2020. It operates mines and focuses its greenfield and brownfield exploration in the Americas, West Africa, and Russia.

See Also

