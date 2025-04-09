Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.69 and last traded at $38.09, with a volume of 4842310 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.57.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KNX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Benchmark began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.94.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 1.59%. Equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 98.63%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Director Douglas L. Col purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.37 per share, for a total transaction of $226,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,850. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,980,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $423,265,000 after acquiring an additional 506,491 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,991,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $370,819,000 after acquiring an additional 505,543 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,201,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,541,000 after acquiring an additional 125,827 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,556,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,632,000 after acquiring an additional 63,241 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,740,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,529,000 after purchasing an additional 46,436 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

