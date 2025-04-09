Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Stock Price Up 5.3% – Here’s What Happened

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) rose 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.99 and last traded at $16.65. Approximately 113,035 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 293,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.81.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Kornit Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kornit Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

The firm has a market cap of $912.52 million, a PE ratio of -54.83 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.96.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Kornit Digital by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 654.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

