Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Acquires 1,268 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $162.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.62 and its 200-day moving average is $200.19. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $160.17 and a 12 month high of $219.01. The firm has a market cap of $87.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $1.2422 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

