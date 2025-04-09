Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PJP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF by 241.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter worth $943,000.

Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Down 3.1 %

Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $75.32 on Wednesday. Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52 week low of $74.40 and a 52 week high of $89.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.31. The company has a market capitalization of $228.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.56.

Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.2729 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

