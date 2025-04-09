Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC cut its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 77.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,224 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 39.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 414.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 344,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,238,000 after acquiring an additional 277,634 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 1,434,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,585,000 after purchasing an additional 196,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

IUSB stock opened at $45.39 on Wednesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $44.21 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.79.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.162 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

