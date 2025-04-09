Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,385,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,429,000 after purchasing an additional 86,222 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 746,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,032,000 after buying an additional 98,714 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 18,492.7% in the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 631,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,700,000 after buying an additional 628,381 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,134,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 403,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,865,000 after acquiring an additional 32,581 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $83.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.44 and a fifty-two week high of $119.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

