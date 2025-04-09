Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Invests $259,000 in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 60,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,784,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 261.6% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 776,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,619,000 after purchasing an additional 12,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.4% in the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.18.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $217.33 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.44 and a 52 week high of $279.13. The company has a market capitalization of $63.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.39% and a net margin of 21.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 51.19%.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, CEO Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 48,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.36, for a total transaction of $13,293,565.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,120,802.68. This represents a 46.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 70,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $18,431,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,516,979.20. This represents a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 159,925 shares of company stock worth $42,973,845. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

