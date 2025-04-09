Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Sells 3,067 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUSB. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,216,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 80,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,913,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,803 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.72. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.24 and a 1 year high of $49.98.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.2035 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

