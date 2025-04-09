Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital from $103.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KRUS. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $116.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Friday, April 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $75.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Performance

Shares of Kura Sushi USA stock traded up $5.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,116. The company has a market cap of $561.37 million, a PE ratio of -68.42 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.90. Kura Sushi USA has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $121.99.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $64.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kura Sushi USA news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 6,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $574,401.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,018.39. This trade represents a 84.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRUS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Kura Sushi USA by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kura Sushi USA

