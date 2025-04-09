Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $64.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Kura Sushi USA updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ KRUS opened at $41.46 on Wednesday. Kura Sushi USA has a 52 week low of $40.03 and a 52 week high of $121.99. The company has a market capitalization of $500.26 million, a P/E ratio of -60.97 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kura Sushi USA

In other Kura Sushi USA news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 6,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $574,401.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,313 shares in the company, valued at $109,018.39. This represents a 84.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $116.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Benchmark lowered their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. TD Cowen began coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

About Kura Sushi USA

