Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Stock Position Trimmed by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,300 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.25% of Lamar Advertising worth $31,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $121.76 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.60.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

LAMR stock opened at $102.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $139.88.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $579.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.19 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 16.40%. On average, analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.64%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.