Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Boosts Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Hill Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,296,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 361.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 30,792 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after buying an additional 25,776 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 306,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 90,113 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emergent BioSolutions

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Neal Franklin Fowler sold 35,000 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $204,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,413. The trade was a 25.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Price Performance

Shares of EBS stock opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.50. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.40. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 18.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 31st that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 19% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

Further Reading

