Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 13,487 BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund stock opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $11.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.74.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0987 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

