Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Decreases Stock Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,714,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,249,000 after acquiring an additional 25,956 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,377,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,241,000 after purchasing an additional 60,683 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,555 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,053,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,277,000 after purchasing an additional 15,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 947,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,280,000 after buying an additional 112,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SFBS. StockNews.com raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of NYSE SFBS opened at $68.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.85. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.11 and a twelve month high of $101.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director Christopher J. Mettler sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total value of $1,596,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,224.48. This trade represents a 50.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

