Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $260,000 Position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Free Report) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,323 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,299,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 172,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 65,147 shares during the period. Rareview Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $997,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EHI opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.73. Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $7.35.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 12.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

