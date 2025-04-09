Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $144,000 in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.07% of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 32,651 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth $470,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Clare Market Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $960,000. Institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust alerts:

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Price Performance

NYSE BKN opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $13.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average of $11.85.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.