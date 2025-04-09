Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $152,000 in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of RMM stock opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day moving average of $15.13. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $16.37.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.0905 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 8.32%.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

