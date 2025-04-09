Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 2,369 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 64.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $499,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $496,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

LECO stock opened at $167.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.75 and its 200 day moving average is $197.53. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.11 and a 52 week high of $248.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.94 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 11.63%. Research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 36.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LECO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $216.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LECO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lincoln Electric news, CEO Steven B. Hedlund sold 21,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.47, for a total value of $4,536,505.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,777,590.20. This trade represents a 27.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.