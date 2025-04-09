Lear (NYSE:LEA) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $76.66 and last traded at $77.32, with a volume of 227556 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on LEA. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen cut shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lear from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.36.

Lear Trading Up 10.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.69.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.44. Lear had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 14.70%. Research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.45%.

Insider Transactions at Lear

In related news, Director Rod Lache purchased 2,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.80 per share, with a total value of $199,940.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,940.40. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lear

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lear by 187.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lear by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Lear by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Lear by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 491 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

