Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Stock Position in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,083,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270,864 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.96% of Ferrovial worth $297,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ferrovial in the third quarter worth $940,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Ferrovial by 59.0% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 43,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 16,173 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ferrovial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,483,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Ferrovial by 1,483.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 239,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,288,000 after acquiring an additional 224,431 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Ferrovial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,865,000. Institutional investors own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FER stock opened at $40.74 on Wednesday. Ferrovial SE has a fifty-two week low of $36.24 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.36.

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

