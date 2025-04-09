Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,273,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375,315 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.94% of Cardinal Health worth $268,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TD Cowen raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Argus set a $148.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.14.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.6 %

CAH opened at $124.87 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.17 and a twelve month high of $139.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.91.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 0.59%. As a group, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.69%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

