Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,289,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,461,612 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.64% of Baker Hughes worth $257,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1,045.1% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 889,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 811,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 442.2% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.01. The company has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $30.93 and a 12-month high of $49.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 10.70%. Equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

BKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.18.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $358,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,758,730.54. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

