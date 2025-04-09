Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,396,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 715,646 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.80% of TE Connectivity worth $342,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 3,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total transaction of $587,744.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,925,752.88. This represents a 13.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC upgraded TE Connectivity from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TEL opened at $122.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $116.30 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.07 and a 200-day moving average of $147.52. The company has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 45.37%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

