Legal & General Group Plc Sells 480,569 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,427,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 480,569 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.84% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $265,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 353.8% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 11,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 588.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 14,825 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 65.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 170,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,049,000 after acquiring an additional 67,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 13,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.20, for a total value of $1,539,773.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,661.60. The trade was a 29.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,082 shares in the company, valued at $26,385,250. This represents a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,343 shares of company stock valued at $13,488,337. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $109.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.47 and a 12 month high of $125.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.32 and a 200-day moving average of $115.34.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 19.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HIG shares. StockNews.com cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.71.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

