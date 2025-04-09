Legal & General Group Plc Sells 571,450 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,673,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571,450 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.49% of Datadog worth $239,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 11,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $1,565,732.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,103,862.98. This trade represents a 2.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.78, for a total value of $18,148,051.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 324,778 shares in the company, valued at $46,371,802.84. The trade was a 28.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 449,307 shares of company stock worth $53,968,086 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DDOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Datadog from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Datadog from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.67.

Datadog Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of DDOG opened at $87.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.97 and its 200 day moving average is $129.76. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.63 and a 12-month high of $170.08. The company has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 170.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

