Legal & General Group Plc Sells 573,487 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,355,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573,487 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.68% of Ferguson worth $235,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 906.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FERG shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Ferguson from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ferguson from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $193.00 price objective (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ferguson from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Ferguson from $234.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $148.05 on Wednesday. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $225.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.74 and a 200 day moving average of $185.33.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Ferguson had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 40.84%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

