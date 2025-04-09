Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Legend Biotech from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Legend Biotech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Stock Up 1.7 %

LEGN opened at $30.77 on Tuesday. Legend Biotech has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -32.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.79 and a 200 day moving average of $38.56.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $186.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.00 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 66.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Legend Biotech will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEGN. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Legend Biotech by 8,227.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 43,278 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,120,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,010,000 after acquiring an additional 84,405 shares during the last quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $914,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $776,000. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Legend Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.