Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $24.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $35.00.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lemonade from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lemonade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Lemonade Price Performance

Shares of Lemonade stock opened at $25.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.96 and a 200 day moving average of $32.45. Lemonade has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $53.85.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.78 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 43.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lemonade will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lemonade

In other Lemonade news, major shareholder Softbank Group Capital Ltd sold 42,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total value of $1,569,195.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,452,476 shares in the company, valued at $389,041,156.72. This represents a 0.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 1,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $64,167.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,308.11. This represents a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,634 shares of company stock valued at $9,219,003 over the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lemonade

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its position in Lemonade by 300.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Lemonade by 318.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

