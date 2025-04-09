Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Lowered to $455.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $565.00 to $455.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

LII has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upgraded Lennox International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $665.00 to $702.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho downgraded Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $675.00 to $625.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective (down from $630.00) on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $595.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $606.15.

NYSE:LII opened at $508.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $445.63 and a twelve month high of $682.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $585.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $612.48.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $1.48. Lennox International had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 126.79%. Analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.20, for a total transaction of $124,974.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,864.40. The trade was a 13.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Lennox International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,474,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $345,645,000 after purchasing an additional 12,183 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 27.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

