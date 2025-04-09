Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.45.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on LEVI

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.55. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $12.33 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $76,821.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,221.28. This trade represents a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 946,998 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $16,383,000 after purchasing an additional 152,590 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,415,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,608,253 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $27,823,000 after buying an additional 219,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.