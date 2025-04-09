Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 168.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,589 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in Liberty Global by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 17,376,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,730,000 after acquiring an additional 13,366,743 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,381,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Global by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,240,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,865,000 after buying an additional 1,866,197 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Global by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,659,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,938,000 after buying an additional 1,051,458 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth $9,403,000. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.70 to $12.40 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

LBTYA opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average is $14.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.25. Liberty Global Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $21.56.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $7.25. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Liberty Global had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.83%. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

