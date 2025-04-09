Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 30.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LNC. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Lincoln National from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.27.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Lincoln National stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,524,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,127. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 1.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.56. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $39.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.10.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 18.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln National

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,951,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,189,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 301.2% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,522,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,269,000 after buying an additional 1,142,759 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,543,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,948,000 after buying an additional 708,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 190.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 741,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,508,000 after acquiring an additional 486,478 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

