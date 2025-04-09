Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Shares Sold by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP lessened its stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,348 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,738 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP owned approximately 0.26% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $4,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LOB. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $5,277,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.75. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.69 and a 52 week high of $50.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

