Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Stake Boosted by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,517 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.10% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ LOB opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.75. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.80 and a 12 month high of $50.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.95.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 8.28%.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

