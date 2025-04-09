Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.80 and last traded at $23.10, with a volume of 614749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.58.

LOB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.24 and a 200-day moving average of $38.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 4,595.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 88,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,486,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 45,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 11,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $2,931,000. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

