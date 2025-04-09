Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Shares Up 0.7% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $447.05 and last traded at $446.66. 344,798 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,226,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $443.36.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $527.00 to $508.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $536.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $449.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $503.31.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.30%.

In related news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,840. This represents a 61.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,265.58. This trade represents a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

