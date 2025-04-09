LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Shares Down 7.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Free Report) traded down 7.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.14 and last traded at $2.14. 344 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 16,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.39.

About LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 17 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

