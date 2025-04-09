Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Northland Capmk

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Northland Capmk from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lumentum from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lumentum from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.40.

Lumentum Stock Performance

Lumentum stock opened at $50.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $38.29 and a 1 year high of $104.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.05.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.41). Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 36.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $170,154.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,976 shares in the company, valued at $4,071,799.84. This represents a 4.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Lumentum by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,600,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,572 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Lumentum by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,711,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,719,000 after purchasing an additional 23,136 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,228,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,122,000 after buying an additional 610,938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,402,000 after acquiring an additional 9,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 838,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,374,000 after acquiring an additional 62,937 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

