LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $52.50 and last traded at $53.12, with a volume of 7183153 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.83.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.09%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Sean Hanley acquired 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.05 per share, for a total transaction of $270,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,817.40. This trade represents a 30.54 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,965,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,260,052,000 after acquiring an additional 851,365 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,582,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $637,394,000 after purchasing an additional 558,137 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $512,913,000 after purchasing an additional 199,054 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,826,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $432,721,000 after buying an additional 694,055 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,229,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $501,501,000 after buying an additional 187,150 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.