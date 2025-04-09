MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Trading 6% Higher – Here’s Why

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $94.96 and last traded at $92.91. 151,667 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 644,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.64.

MTSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, February 10th. Northland Securities raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Northland Capmk upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.82.

The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.11.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.38). MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 6,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total value of $809,436.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,309.91. This represents a 32.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total transaction of $37,239,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,823,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,757,936.68. This represents a 5.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 743,948 shares of company stock worth $92,210,640 over the last ninety days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,044,000 after acquiring an additional 46,812 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 532,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 98,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,756,000 after purchasing an additional 18,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

