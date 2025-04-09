MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Position Lowered by Cutler Capital Management LLC

Cutler Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,634 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC owned about 1.44% of MainStreet Bancshares worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael boosted its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 41,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 4,811.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MNSB opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 0.43. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $20.88.

MainStreet Bancshares ( NASDAQ:MNSB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.33). MainStreet Bancshares had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 7.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. MainStreet Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is -24.84%.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

