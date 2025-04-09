Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Cut to Hold at Citigroup

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Makita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Makita Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MKTAY opened at $25.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.61. Makita has a 52-week low of $25.70 and a 52-week high of $39.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.65.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Makita had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 7.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Makita will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Makita

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Asia, Australia, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

