Mark Landau Buys 1,159,609 Shares of L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF – Get Free Report) insider Mark Landau bought 1,159,609 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.77 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of A$3,212,116.93 ($1,911,974.36).

Mark Landau also recently made the following trade(s):

Get L1 Long Short Fund alerts:

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Mark Landau bought 3,342 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.86 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of A$9,561.46 ($5,691.35).

On Wednesday, March 12th, Mark Landau purchased 28,065 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.68 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of A$75,326.46 ($44,837.18).

On Thursday, March 6th, Mark Landau acquired 94,874 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.66 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$252,744.34 ($150,443.06).

L1 Long Short Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.09.

L1 Long Short Fund Increases Dividend

L1 Long Short Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 6th. Investors of record on Sunday, April 6th were paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from L1 Long Short Fund’s previous Interim dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, March 16th. L1 Long Short Fund’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

(Get Free Report)

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for L1 Long Short Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L1 Long Short Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.